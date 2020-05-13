Axe falls on twopolice constables

Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu on Wednesday suspended two constables for allegedly accepting a bribe for permitting illegal transportation of liquor and granting travel permission on the Andhra Pradesh-Telangana border in Krishna district.

In an official release, Mr. Ravindranath Babu said the constables — J. Nagamalleswara Rao (PC-1140) and G. Ajay (PC-855) — had been found accepting a bribe of ₹10,000 and ₹500 each.

Mr. Nagamalleswara Rao had been found accepting a bribe from a party that was illegally transporting liquor through Gampalagudem police limits on May 10.

Internal probe

Mr. Ajay, posted at the agriculture market committee checkpost under Vissannapeta police limits, had been found accepting a bribe to allow a vehicle to enter the district despite the travellers not having the necessary permission, on May 8. The petitioner had captured the incident on his mobile phone and shared it with district police officials.

“The decision to suspend the two constables has been taken based on an internal investigation by the respective DSPs,” said Mr. Ravindranath Babu.