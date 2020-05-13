Andhra Pradesh

Axe falls on twopolice constables

They indulged in bribery, says Krishna SP

Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu on Wednesday suspended two constables for allegedly accepting a bribe for permitting illegal transportation of liquor and granting travel permission on the Andhra Pradesh-Telangana border in Krishna district.

In an official release, Mr. Ravindranath Babu said the constables — J. Nagamalleswara Rao (PC-1140) and G. Ajay (PC-855) — had been found accepting a bribe of ₹10,000 and ₹500 each.

Mr. Nagamalleswara Rao had been found accepting a bribe from a party that was illegally transporting liquor through Gampalagudem police limits on May 10.

Internal probe

Mr. Ajay, posted at the agriculture market committee checkpost under Vissannapeta police limits, had been found accepting a bribe to allow a vehicle to enter the district despite the travellers not having the necessary permission, on May 8. The petitioner had captured the incident on his mobile phone and shared it with district police officials.

“The decision to suspend the two constables has been taken based on an internal investigation by the respective DSPs,” said Mr. Ravindranath Babu.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 13, 2020 10:57:47 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/axe-falls-on-twopolice-constables/article31577117.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY