Awareness workshop on autism at KL Deemed to be University on April 12

April 07, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST

Aim is to bring focus on the innovative traits in autistic children and help them lead independent lives, says Chancellor

Director and a senior professor of psychiatry at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), Bangalore, Dr. Pratima Murthy, chief cardiothoracic surgeon and Director of NICHE Regenerative Institute and medical faculty from Yamashin University, Japan and Vijayawada-based psychiatrist Sri Vidya will speak at a day-long awareness workshop on “Innovation from the Impairment”, being organised by the K.L. Deemed to be University on its campus on April 12.

The workshop will focus on mental health challenges prevailing in society. A talent search among autistic children would form part of the programme to encourage them to think innovatively.

The event is being jointly sponsored by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Science and Technology (APCOST) and the State Bank of India. Pro-Chancellor of KL Deemed to be University K.S. Jagannatharao, along with the APCOST Member Secretary Y. Aparna, Programme Manager Dilleswara Rao and SBI Regional Manager, Mangalagiri, P. Visweswara Rao, released a poster of the workshop on Friday.

Educationist and founder president of Tamana association, New Delhi, Dr. Shayama Chona and Dr. Venkateswara Rao of the Guntur-based Dakshinya Foundation will be felicitated on the occasion.

Through this workshop, the university management aims to shine the spotlight on the innovative traits in autistic children and help them lead independent lives, said president and Chancellor of KL Deemed to be University Koneru Satyanarayana.

People interested in attending the workshop can register before March 31 by contacting Dr. M. Vasuja Devi (9989545567), Dr. A. Pavani (9494239560) and Dr. Srikanth Reddy (8466011222). No registration fee will be charged.