Awareness walkathon marks World Stroke Day in Guntur

A rally taken out from NTR Stadium and Brundavan Gardens to Gujjanagundla walking track; experts clarify doubts of people on paralysis

October 29, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.
Participants presenting a skit on paralysis during an awareness programme organised by the Neuroscientists’ Association of Guntur on Sunday.

Participants presenting a skit on paralysis during an awareness programme organised by the Neuroscientists’ Association of Guntur on Sunday. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

A walkathon was organised under the aegis of the Neuroscientists’ Association of Guntur to create awareness about paralysis on October 29 (Sunday), marking the World Stroke Day.

Andhra Pradesh Neuroscientists’ Association president P. Vijaya launched the event. A rally was taken out from NTR Stadium and Brundavan Gardens to Gujjanagundla walking track in the morning. Carrying placards and banners, the participants created awareness about the symptoms of stroke, the causes of paralysis and their prevention. They also distributed informative pamphlets among the people.  

Students of Lalitha College of Nursing presented a skit on paralysis. In a meeting held after the walkathon, experts cleared the doubts of people about paralysis.

Guntur Neuroscientists’ Association president V. Rama Tarakanath stressed the importance of lifestyle changes to prevent stroke. Treasurer Ch. Shiva Rama Krishna explained about a brain-healthy diet, while Government General Hospital (GGH) Associate Professor Aruna Kumari deliberated upon the benefits of regular exercise.

Dr. P. Vijaya, Dr. V. Rama Tarakanath, Dr. Ch. Shiva Rama Krishna, Dr. Aruna Kumari, Dr. G. Chandana, Dr. S.Kalyan Chakraborty, Dr. P. Rajendra Kumar, Dr. M. Bhargavi, Dr. P. Balakrishna, Dr. R. Balakrishna Naik, Dr. Ghanta Srinivas, Dr. Karthik, Dr. Ratnakar, GGH neurology students and stroke volunteers of Lalitha Hospital, paramedical staff, students of Lalitha College of Nursing and members of walking clubs, laughing clubs, medical representatives and others participated in the event.

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / health / healthy lifestyle

