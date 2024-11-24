ADVERTISEMENT

Awareness sessions on neonatal care and premature births held at Vijayawada hospital

Published - November 24, 2024 06:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Experts say that preterm birth is a significant public health issue, with an estimated 1 in 10 babies born prematurely worldwide

The Hindu Bureau

Sessions on neonatal care and emotional well-being were conducted at Nori Hospital in Vijayawada on Sunday, in connection with World Prematurity Day, which was observed on November 17.

ADVERTISEMENT

The hospital also organised awareness campaigns, parent-support workshops and educational programmes for the public on the importance of early detection and recognising warning signs of premature births.

Speaking on the occasion, neonatologist Anita emphasised early intervention, advanced technology, and compassionate care as crucial in saving and improving the lives of preterm babies.

Experts at the hospital said preterm birth is a significant public health issue, with an estimated 1 in 10 babies born prematurely worldwide. These infants often face complex health challenges requiring specialised medical care and support, they stressed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US