Awareness sessions on neonatal care and premature births held at Vijayawada hospital

Sessions on neonatal care and emotional well-being were conducted at Nori Hospital in Vijayawada on Sunday, in connection with World Prematurity Day, which was observed on November 17.

The hospital also organised awareness campaigns, parent-support workshops and educational programmes for the public on the importance of early detection and recognising warning signs of premature births.

Speaking on the occasion, neonatologist Anita emphasised early intervention, advanced technology, and compassionate care as crucial in saving and improving the lives of preterm babies.

Experts at the hospital said preterm birth is a significant public health issue, with an estimated 1 in 10 babies born prematurely worldwide. These infants often face complex health challenges requiring specialised medical care and support, they stressed.