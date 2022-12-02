  1. EPaper
Awareness rallies mark World AIDS Day in Anantapaur and Kurnool

December 02, 2022 07:57 am | Updated 07:57 am IST - ANANTAPUR/KURNOOL

Ramesh Susarla
MBBS students and NSS volunteers taking out a rally in Anantapur on Thursday, marking the World AIDS Day.

MBBS students and NSS volunteers taking out a rally in Anantapur on Thursday, marking the World AIDS Day. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

The students of Government Medical College in Anantapur took out a rally to create awareness among the public on the fighting the HIV and AIDS on (December 1 )Thursday, marking the World AIDS Day.

In Kurnool, the NCC cadets, the officials of the health and other departments took part in a rally that covered the stretch from the District Collector’s Office to the Raj Vihar Centre. The participants carried a large red ribbon during the rally. Collector P. Koteswara Rao said that overcoming AIDS was possible through awareness and called upon the youth to participate in the campaign. Leading a disciplined life can go a long way in prevention of AIDS, he said.

The National Service Scheme unit of Anantapur Govt. Medical College came up with some catchy slogans. the DMHO and the staff of the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Anantapur also joined an awareness rally taken out by the NSS volunteers.

Medical college principal Neeraja Myreddy, vice-principals Sreedevi, Sharon Sonia, NSS programme officer Adireddi Paradesi Naidu and 100 NSS volunteers, doctors and MBBS students participated in a rally that covered the stretch between the medical college and Sapthagiri Circle.

