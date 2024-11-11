 />
Awareness programme on SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act organised in Srikakulam district

Published - November 11, 2024 08:08 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau

Srikakulam District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) and the Police Department jointly conducted an awareness programme on SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on Shivani Engineering College premises at Etcherla on Monday. Additional SP P. Srinivasa Rao, DLSA secretary R. Sanyasi Naidu and Joint Director of Prosecution Raghuram clarified doubts of people who attended the programme.

Mr. Sanyasi Naidu assured that the DLSA would extend its support to resolve the cases quickly filed under the Act. The police officials said that the Act was a boon to protect the interests of the downtrodden sections. Ambedkar India Mission leader Taekwando Srinu said that many people were unable to file the cases in the police station with the fear of further harassment from influential people. Junior civil judges U. Madhavi, K. Rani and M. Teja Chkaravarthi, and other officials were present.

