Awareness programme held on safe migration practices

November 19, 2023 06:46 am | Updated 06:46 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

There is a need to raise awareness about illegal agents, migration and safe migration practices, say members of the Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS).

At awareness programmes organised in Razole and Amalapuram on November 18 (Saturday), they pointed out how a large number of people from the State migrate to Gulf countries in search of better employment opportunities but, due to a lack of awareness, fall prey to illegal agents.

Speaking at the event in Razole, Circle Inspector Govinda Raju advised prospective migrants to consult registered recruitment agents and APNRTS for safe migration and cautioned them about the consequences of illegal migration.

Individuals planning to go abroad or currently residing abroad can contact APNRTS’s 24/7 helpline number 0863 2340678 or WhatsApp number 85000 27678 for any assistance.

