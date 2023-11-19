HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Awareness programme held on safe migration practices

Speaking at the event in Razole, Circle Inspector Govinda Raju advised prospective migrants to consult registered recruitment agents and APNRTS for safe migration

November 19, 2023 06:46 am | Updated 06:46 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

There is a need to raise awareness about illegal agents, migration and safe migration practices, say members of the Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS).

At awareness programmes organised in Razole and Amalapuram on November 18 (Saturday), they pointed out how a large number of people from the State migrate to Gulf countries in search of better employment opportunities but, due to a lack of awareness, fall prey to illegal agents.

Speaking at the event in Razole, Circle Inspector Govinda Raju advised prospective migrants to consult registered recruitment agents and APNRTS for safe migration and cautioned them about the consequences of illegal migration.

Individuals planning to go abroad or currently residing abroad can contact APNRTS’s 24/7 helpline number 0863 2340678 or WhatsApp number 85000 27678 for any assistance.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.