Awareness programme held in Kurnool against stone-pelting of Vande Bharat

February 13, 2023 06:25 am | Updated 06:25 am IST - KURNOOL

Ramesh Susarla
The Indian Railways will very soon run two trains from Secunderabad to Bengaluru and Tirupati and as a preparatory exercise to secure the safety of trains against stone pelting, the Railway Protection Force held an awareness programme here on Sunday.

The RPF circle inspector V. Satyanarayana and Sub Inspector S. Kalpana conducted the programme for the residents of Ashok Nagar and Railway Colony and explained that stone pelting was an offence under Sections 153 and 154 of the Railway Act-1989. The children living in these areas were also counselled on the issue.

Local Police III Town SI Abdul Raoof and II Town SI S. K. Khan discussed the incidents of stone pelting on Vande Bharat Express that took place in the State last month. The police were requested to patrol the areas nearby the track.

The RPF ASI B. Swami counselled the residents of the Tungabhadra Bridge Area and K.C Canal Bridge Area.

