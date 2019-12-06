Awareness programme for KV students on biodiversity

A research team from the Forest Research Centre for Coastal Ecosystem (FRC-CE) on Thursday visited the Kendriya Vidyalaya in Waltair to create awareness among students about the need to conserve forests and the environment.

The visit comes as part of a ‘PRAKRITI’ programme, following an MoU that was signed between the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) and Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan.

Sumit Chakrabarti, a senior scientist at FRC-CE, presented his research work on spiders, their biodiversity and the key role that they play in maintaining ecological balance.

T. Anusha, a technician of FRC-CE, gave a brief introduction of ‘PRAKRITI’ and FRC-CE and its contribution towards environment and society, biodiversity and environmental issues in conservation of biodiversity.

A quiz was conducted regarding the identification of flora and fauna and prizes were given to students.

S. Sreenivas Raja, principal of KV, welcomed the FRC-CE research team. A total of 150 students from Class IX and two teachers from the school participated in the programme.