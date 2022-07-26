Andhra Pradesh

Awareness programme for girl students on security held

The number of Laws and Acts, framed by the government, were giving great support for girls and women in the State, said former A.P. Mahila Commission Director and Maarpu Trust Director R. Suez.

The management of Maris Stella College, in association with Maarpu Trust, organised a seminar on ‘Empowered Girls – Empowered Future for India’ on the college premises on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Suez asked the students to voice out their problems and respond to the issues in their neighbourhood.

Domestic violence legal counsellor Koteswaramma and counsellors L. Sudha and D. Kalyana explained the legal protection for girls when they were subjected to harassment, domestic violence and eve-teasing.

Dean of Student Affairs Sr. Lavanya, MBA Head of the Department Naga Sundari and students participated.

