‘Awareness needed on antimicrobial resistance’

Principal Secretary to Govt. (Health, Medical and Family Welfare) M.T. Krishna Babu said that the State government is gearing up to face the challenge of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in the State.

Mr. Krishna Babu along with Health Commissioner J. Nivas and Special Secretary to Govt. (HM&FW) G.S. Naveen Kumar held a virtual meeting on the Andhra Pradesh Action Plan for Containment of Antimicrobial Resistance (APAPCAR) at the Health Department's headquarters in Mangalagiri on Monday with officials of the departments concerned.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Krishna Babu said that the government will establish labs with equipment and staff are being trained. He said necessary training will be provided to interested individuals and organisations.

Research on growing AMR in Krishna district through an Indo-Dutch pilot project concluded recently, he said.

“AMR has become a cause for concern across the world and it is high time that awareness is raised on this in society,” he said, adding that the use of antibiotics should be limited to avoid AMR. The sale and use of antibiotics should be monitored, he said.

Federation of Asian Biotech Associations executive president Prof. P. Reddanna, Infection Control Academy of India president Dr. B. Ranga Reddy, Drugs and Copyright director general S. Ravi Shankar Narayan, representatives of NTR College of Veterinary Sciences, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Drug Control Administration and others took part in the meeting.