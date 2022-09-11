Andhra Pradesh

‘Awareness needed in rural areas over blood donation’

Gandhi Blood Donors’ Club president Abdul Ravoof on Sunday asked all service organisations to come forward to take up blood donation programmes in a big way on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary on October 2.

He said that many people living in rural areas were yet to come forward to donate blood due to many apprehensions. AIDS Control Society programme manager P. Balaji, NCC officer Kalyan Ashok, Cheyutha Foundation president M. Ramu and Vijaya Durga Society representative Chandrika and others were present.


