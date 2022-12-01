Awareness meets, rallies mark World AIDS Day in Vizianagaram district

December 01, 2022 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

People urged not to discriminate against those affected by the virus

K Srinivasa Rao

KGBV students taking out an AIDS awareness rally in Dattirajeru of Vizianagaram district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

District Medical and Health Department and several organisations held awareness programmes and rallies in various parts of the the district on the occasion of World AIDS Day on December 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior Civil judge and secretary of the District Legal Services Authority Lakshmi Kumari urged people not to discriminate against AIDS and HIV patients so as to instill confidence among them. The DLSA would provide necessary support to the patients, she said at a programme organised by the department at Kothapet.

A non-governmental organisation Rural Welfare Development Society (RWDS) organised an awareness programme at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya at Dattirajeru. Its director Ooha Mahanthi said that youngsters should create awareness among people about the dreaded disease so that they could protect themselves. She urged the patients to dial 1097 to get assistance from the government. The society director Suresh Mahanthi expressed concern over the spread of the disease in tribal villages.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Avanthi Institute of Engineering and Technology’s NSS unit organised an awareness rally at Cherukupalli village.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / AIDS

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US