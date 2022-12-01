  1. EPaper
Awareness meets, rallies mark World AIDS Day in Vizianagaram district

People urged not to discriminate against those affected by the virus

December 01, 2022 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

K Srinivasa Rao
KGBV students taking out an AIDS awareness rally in Dattirajeru of Vizianagaram district on Thursday.

KGBV students taking out an AIDS awareness rally in Dattirajeru of Vizianagaram district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

District Medical and Health Department and several organisations held awareness programmes and rallies in various parts of the the district on the occasion of World AIDS Day on December 1.

Senior Civil judge and secretary of the District Legal Services Authority Lakshmi Kumari urged people not to discriminate against AIDS and HIV patients so as to instill confidence among them. The DLSA would provide necessary support to the patients, she said at a programme organised by the department at Kothapet.

A non-governmental organisation Rural Welfare Development Society (RWDS) organised an awareness programme at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya at Dattirajeru. Its director Ooha Mahanthi said that youngsters should create awareness among people about the dreaded disease so that they could protect themselves. She urged the patients to dial 1097 to get assistance from the government. The society director Suresh Mahanthi expressed concern over the spread of the disease in tribal villages.

Avanthi Institute of Engineering and Technology’s NSS unit organised an awareness rally at Cherukupalli village.

