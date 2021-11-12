Awareness meet on jobs in Air Force

VIJAYAWADA

12 November 2021 23:08 IST

The NSS unit and the Career Guidance Cell of SRR and CVR Government Degree College (A), on Friday conducted an awareness programme on the recruitment of officers and Airmen in Defence services.

Wing Commander Sajja Sri Chaitanya, Commanding Officer, 12, Airmen Selection Centre, Hyderabad, explained to the students about the qualifications required for recruitment of Airmen and officers in Air Force. He also threw light on the rules of physical and mental fitness, type of questions that could be asked in the recruitment exams and mode of preparation needed for technical and non- technical posts of this recruitment.

College Principal K. Bhagyalakshmi, addressing the students, underscored the need to develop awareness on jobs in the Defence services. NSS Programme Officer G. Nagarjuna, Career Guidance Cell Coordinator J. Vijay Babu, Air Force officers K Ajayi Babu and M. Malyaadri and others participated in the programme.

