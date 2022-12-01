‘Awareness is the key to eliminate AIDS’

December 01, 2022 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh State Planning Board Vice-Chairman and Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu said that AIDS can be eradicated only through awareness among the people. He said everyone should contribute to the cause of making Andhra Pradesh AIDS-free by 2030.

Andhra Pradesh State AIDS Control Society (APSACS) and Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department organised an HIV-AIDS awareness meeting and rally with the theme ‘Equalise: Unite to end the inequalities holding back the end of AIDS’ here on Thursday on the occasion of World AIDS Day.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Vishnu said that the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) aimed to eliminate AIDS by 2030 and AP should aim for it to happen even before 2030.

He said people living with HIV (PLHIVs) were not left out in the State and they were covered in several schemes so that they were given nutritious food, treatment and timely medicines and financial support.

APSACS project director G.S. Naveen Kumar said Andhra Pradesh was at the forefront of controlling AIDS in the country. Due to the AIDS control activities implemented since 2015 in the State, the number of new positive cases and deaths due to AIDS came down in the State gradually.

To create awareness among the youth, APSACS had launched a ‘Safe Life’ campaign in a university in Guntur and it would be launched in more educational institutions across the State soon, Mr. Naveen Kumar said.

Indian Red Cross Society NTR District Chairman G. Samaram said that having AIDS awareness was a social responsibility of every citizen.

Students of various schools and colleges NCC cadets took part in the awareness rally conducted from Eluru Locks near Tahsildar Office to Tummalapalli Kalakshetram.