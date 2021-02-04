‘Awareness is key to preventing cancers’

VISAKHAPATNAM

04 February 2021 00:19 IST

All girls should get vaccinated for HPV, says oncologist

Progress in cancer biology and immunology has enabled prevention of virus-induced cancers like vaccination against the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) to prevent cervical, genital and oropharyngeal cancers and against the Hepatitis B virus to prevent liver cirrhosis and subsequent liver cancer, said Dr. G. Raghunadha Rao, consultant medical oncologist at KIMS ICON Hospital.

“Using precision diagnostics like PET-CT scans, the cancer spread and response to treatment can be mapped very precisely. An ability to detect minute traces of disease, using molecular tests like RT-PCR and next-generation sequencing, has helped to discontinue treatment in such diseases like chronic myeloid leukaemia and limit therapy in several blood cancers and childhood cancers,” he said.

Artificial intelligence and robotics have helped the surgeon and radiation oncologists execute several hitherto-impossible surgeries and radiation protocols that improve cure rates while limiting resection or exposure of normal tissue to radiation, respectively.

Dr. Raghunadha Rao underlined the role of every citizen in achieving the goal of a cancer-free world. The fact that many cancers are preventable, several can be screened for, especially in cancer family syndromes, and most are easy to treat, when detected early should be understood by every and they should spread the message.

The easiest approach would be to take every girl in the family for HPV vaccination, adult women for breast and cervical cancer screening, all tobacco users for oral cancer screening and cessation clinic, maintaining an ideal weight, increase intake of fruits and vegetables and evolving a sustainable exercise plan.