Awareness drive on menstruation and hygiene in govt. schools, says Jagan

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy launching the ‘Swechha’ programme at his camp office on Tuesday.

GUNTUR

06 October 2021 00:38 IST

10 lakh students of classes 7 to 12 to get sanitary napkins free of cost under ‘Swechha’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said an awareness campaign will be launched on menstruation and hygiene in all government schools and colleges.

“Every month, awareness classes will be taken up by women teachers, ANMS and women police personnel for the students of classes 7 to 12,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said while addressing the students across the State after virtually launching the ‘Swechha’ programme.

Under the programme, quality sanitary napkins would be provided to over 10 lakh students studying in the above classes at a cost of ₹32 crore. Each student would be receiving 120 napkins every year.

“The students will also be taught about proper disposal of sanitary pads and where separate dustbins and 6,417 incinerators have been provided under the Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP) initiative,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“According to a UN report, almost 23% percent of girls in India drop out of schools and colleges during menstruation period. In order to check the trend, the State government has been taking various measures – from improving toilets in all the government institutions under the Nadu-Nedu initiative to launching the Swechha programme” the Chief Minister said.

He said the sanitary napkins would also be sold at YSR Cheyutha shops at affordable rates.

Later, the Chief Minister released a poster on the Swechha programme.

Minister for Women and Child Welfare T. Vanitha, while welcoming the initiative for the benefit of adolescent girls, said a nodal officer would monitor the distribution in every school. Branded napkins would be made available at the Cheyutha stores, she added.

She said napkins were being procured from Procter & Gamble and nine other companies. “Stocks required for October and November have already been sent to schools,” Ms. Vanitha said.

Education Minister A. Suresh, Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, Women and Child Welfare Principal Secretary A.R. Anuradha, Social Welfare Principal Secretary K. Sunitha, Tribal Welfare Secretary Kantilal Dande, Health and Family Welfare Commissioner Katamaneni Bhasker, SERP CEO Imtiaz, Women and Child Welfare Director (Disha Special Officer) Kritika Shukla, SPD of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan Vetri Selvi, and School Education Director Vadrevu Chinaveerabhadradu were present.