Awareness drive for Polytechnic students giving good results, says Technical Education Commissioner

June 22, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Fortnight-long awareness sessions being organised by the Department of Technical Education for POLYCET rankers in the State giving them a comprehensive idea about the Polytechnic courses and the job opportunities that entail are yielding good results, said Commissioner, Technical Education, Chadalavada Nagarani.

“Around 3,000 students attended these sessions as part of which, one topic was taken up each day, educating the students about the course content and the career prospects,” she told The Hindu.

For better understanding and effective results of the awareness drive, the department has roped in former students of various Polytechnic colleges who explain to the current batches about the accommodation and other facilities given to students, she said, adding “we make them visit the hostels besides imparting hands-on training in the physics laboratory.” She said the students were being encouraged to take up independent study employing the technology. A quiz competition is held, aimed at getting the students interested in the subjects they would be dealing with in the days to come.

The department is also speaking elaborately to students about the financial assistance and scholarships being paid by the government to help them complete their education without any financial burden.

The sessions include training in management systems, interactive meetings with parents, practical sessions in computer lab, tips on how to improve study skills and time management.

