Awareness camps held on Disha app

VISAKHAPATNAM

26 March 2021 00:37 IST

Officials from Disha Police Station of the Visakhapatnam Rural Police have been conducting rigorous awareness campaigns at various educational institutions in Anakapalle.

On Thursday, the Disha police conducted an awareness camp at DAV School where they informed girl students about the steps to be taken to prevent eve-teasing, harassment and other forms of abuse. Police officials also created awareness about the Disha mobile app and requested them to use the app in case of distress.

Advertising

Advertising

They also asked them to contact 100 in case of help. Police teams are conducting the awareness programmes for the last couple of days at various educational institutions across the district.