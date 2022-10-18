Awareness campaign launched in Bangarupalem mandal of Chittoor dist. to curb child marriages

Police and revenue officials unveling posters for ‘Child Marriages Free India’ campaign at Kolavarivooru hamlet in Chittoor district on Monday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Joining the ‘Child Marriage Free India Campaign’ of Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi, the Chittoor District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) has launched an awareness drive in Bangarupalem mandal, which holds a long and disturbing history of child marriages.

The Rural Organization for Poverty Eradication Services (ROPES) and NGO Children Believe are providing logistics support to the drive.

After launching the poster campaign at Kolavarivooru, a forest-fringe ST Colony in the interior of Koundinya wildlife sanctuary on Monday, DLSA secretary and senior civil judge I. Karuna Kumar said the number of child marriages has drastically come down in the mandal over the years, thanks to the concerted efforts of NGOs, police and revenue personnel and officials from the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS).

Kolavarivooru, which reported about 50 child marriages between 2015 and 2020, now enjoys the distinction of being a child marriage-free hamlet. Mr. Karuna Kumar urged officials to work in the direction of making the entire district of Chittoor as well as a child marriage-free zone.

“In coordination with the district authorities, steps would be initiated to improve the condition of schools, roads, and health facilities in the forest-fringe villages,” Mr. Karuna Kumar said.

ROPES Chairman K. Dhanasekharan said that posters on the evils of child marriage would be displayed at vital bus stops, government schools, and village secretariats in Bangarupalem mandal.

“Over 1,000 children, who are members of CFAM (Child Friendly, Accountability Mechanism) clubs, have been roped in in about 40 remote hamlets of the mandal for the awareness campaign. Apart from poster campaign, we are also undertaking torch rallies in the hamlets,” he said.