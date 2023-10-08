Awareness among public on Constitution is essential, says Andhra Pradesh High Court judge

October 08, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - GUNTUR

It is necessary to educate the public about the Constitution of India, subsequent amendments to it, other major laws and important judgments, said Justice K. Manmadha Rao of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Sunday.

He was delivering a keynote address, after launching the Rajyanga Charcha Vedika (Constitutional Debate Forum), founded by advocates and social activists in Guntur, including Nadimapalli Gurudatt, Meda Srinivas, Avadhanula Hari and Dr. Seva Kumar.

A. Rajendra Prasad, Professor of Eminence at D.S. National Law University participated in the event as guest of honour.

Justice Manmadha Rao observed that people should have some legal knowledge. Though the courts were there to protect the rights of the citizens, the aggrieved should be aware of their constitutional and legal rights. He also suggested that the public effectively exercise their right to vote and participate in the election process.

Justice Manmadha Rao further observed that Rajyanga Charcha Vedika would provide a platform to spread awareness among the people on the Constitution and its legal aspects.

Prof. Rajendra Prasad said there were different rights such as general rights, constitutional rights, legal rights and others. He hoped that the forum discussed all aspects of the Constitution and its impact on the society.