Award to SPMVV registrar

April 23, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Sri Padmavathi Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV) registrar N. Rajani was conferred the ‘Woman academic achiever award’ on the occasion of ‘World Earth Day’ recently. The award was presented on the sidelines of the international conference on sustainable development practices in agriculture, IT, management and social sciences, organised by Research Education Solutions and Indian Institute of Production Management (IIPM). The award was given in recognition of Prof. Rajani’s contributions in research and social activities, said IIPM director Sudip Kumar Ghose. Vice-Chancellor K. Raja Reddy and others congratulated her on the occasion.