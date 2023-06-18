AWARA’s innovative nature’s camp attracts people in droves

June 18, 2023 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Blending International Yoga Day with the Father’s Day celebrations, members of Amaravati Walkers and Runners Association (AWARA) on Sunday gave a call for ‘Yoga in Nature with Dad’.

The theme evoked good response with a good number of children, with their fathers (and mothers too) in tow, trooping in at the Krishna River bank.

With monsoon playing truant and the relentless heat pounding the city, hundreds of children with their parents and grandparents thronged the waterfront in the wee hours.

The programme was designed in consultation with child psychologists, said founder-president of the association Ajay Katragadda.

Prominent AI technology scientist and an author Rama Kanneganti complimented the association for inculcating key life skills among children through nature camps. London-based integrative psychiatrist Khaleel Ahmed, also a part of the Sunday camp, spoke about the importance of interpersonal cooperation and cohesion through such activities, for society.

The camp was coordinated by the women and children swim coach Sakuntala Devi and attended by the State Roads and Buildings Department engineer-in-chief Nayeemullah; lifeguard Pankaj Kumar; yoga proponent Vasudev Rao; and swimmers Rajakamal, Vaishnavi, Loukya and Soujanya.

