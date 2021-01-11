‘AWARA’ run evokes good response

A Clean-Green Run, organised on Sunday by members of Amaravati Walkers and Runners Association (AWARA) in the ‘Greenfields’ trail adjoining the Krishna river, evoked good response.
The 5K run saw participation of members of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) troops and students of schools and colleges like Aravinda and Delhi Public School and Westin College of Hotel Management.
NDRF Officer Sateesh Kumar, who flagged off the event, appreciated the AWARA for instituting a successful 8-year-old running programme from a tender age, changing the lives of many orphan kids and children from the deprived sections.
Another officer Robin congratulated a record 68-odd home-grown AWARA runners who got selected for several Central and State uniformed services.
AWARA founder and avid environmentalist Ajay Katragadda, who conceived the programme almost a decade ago, said such small successes make huge changes in children's lives, in times when the society is barely coping to keep children and teenagers away from drugs and other diversions.
He lauded the NDRF personnel for their selfless services at the times of natural disasters and proposed organising an annual NDRF Cup.
Winners of the event Pankaj Kumar from AWARA, Prabin Niraula, a student from Westin college here , Janakiram from Aravinda School and Vaishnavi from Delhi Public School were given prizes.
