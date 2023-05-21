AWARA organises training in basic life support

May 21, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Basic life-support training is essential because it teaches individuals how to properly manage critical medical emergencies such as cardiac arrest and obstructed airways. Without immediate and appropriate attention, the victims can lose their lives.

As part of their efforts to drive home the point, members of Amaravati Walkers and Runners’ Association (AWARA) on Sunday organised a session on basic life support. The event was attended by around 50 people from across Vijayawada and Guntur cities and Eluru.

The event was organised in collaboration with Rose Society of Andhra Pradesh and Seed Xchange of India and comprised a three-hour practical session. AWARA founder Ajay Katragadda said life-saving skills should be taught to every citizen who can learn.

Trainers Padmapriya, Sakuntala Devi, Visala and Viashnavi demonstrated the skills and the trainees were made to practice them on mannequins.

Dr. Katragadda said those who wanted to enrol in the free training course could do so by contacting them on WhatsApp number 9494126812.