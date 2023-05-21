ADVERTISEMENT

AWARA organises training in basic life support

May 21, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Basic life-support training is essential because it teaches individuals how to properly manage critical medical emergencies such as cardiac arrest and obstructed airways. Without immediate and appropriate attention, the victims can lose their lives.

As part of their efforts to drive home the point, members of Amaravati Walkers and Runners’ Association (AWARA) on Sunday organised a session on basic life support. The event was attended by around 50 people from across Vijayawada and Guntur cities and Eluru.

The event was organised in collaboration with Rose Society of Andhra Pradesh and Seed Xchange of India and comprised a three-hour practical session. AWARA founder Ajay Katragadda said life-saving skills should be taught to every citizen who can learn.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Trainers Padmapriya, Sakuntala Devi, Visala and Viashnavi demonstrated the skills and the trainees were made to practice them on mannequins.

Dr. Katragadda said those who wanted to enrol in the free training course could do so by contacting them on WhatsApp number 9494126812.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US