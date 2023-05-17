ADVERTISEMENT

Avulapalli reservoir: Supreme Court orders Andhra Pradesh to deposit ₹25 crore with KRMB

May 17, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The interim order comes after hearing an appeal filed by the Andhra Pradesh government against the ₹100-crore penalty imposed by the NGT and the stay imposed by it on the Avulapalli, Mudivedu and Nethiguntapalli reservoirs

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

The Supreme Court has directed the Andhra Pradesh government to deposit ₹25 crore with the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) out of the ₹100 crore penalty imposed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) for obtaining the Environmental Clearance for the construction of Avulapalli balancing reservoir in Chittoor district without getting the mandatory environment impact assessment done and without holding a public hearing.

A Division Bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justices Sanjeev Khanna and M.M. Sundresh passed the above interim order after hearing an appeal filed by the State government against the ₹100 crore penalty and the stay imposed by the NGT on the project works of Avulapalli, Mudivedu, and Nethiguntapalli reservoirs.

The apex court told the State government to deposit ₹25 crore with the KRMB in eight weeks, and posted the hearing to October while issuing notices to the respondents.

It may be noted that the State-level Environment Impact Assessment Authority had given the impugned Environmental Clearance to the Water Resources Department for the construction of Avulapalli reservoir in Somala mandal of Chittoor district, allegedly without following the norms and by submitting fabricated documents related to the project for the sake of obtaining the said clearance.

