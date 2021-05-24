Avoid unscientific methods for COVID cure: Minister

Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna during the inauguration of a Village CCC at Vella village in East Godavari district on Monday.

VELLA (EAST GODAVARI)

24 May 2021 23:18 IST

‘Utilise facilities given by govt.’

Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna on Monday appealed to people not to practice unscientific medicinal practices instead of consulting doctors for the cure of COVID-19.

“Many people have lost their lives by resorting to unscientific medicinal practices. One should visit a doctor from the moment they detect COVID symptoms,” Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna told reporters after inaugurating a 12-bedded Village COVID Care Centre (V-CCC) at Vella village in East Godavari district.

“The State government has provided every facility including COVID-19 testing, medical treatment, and COVID care facility. These facilities should be utilised,” the Minister said.

V-CCC facility

Government schools are being converted into V-CCCs, offering isolation facility for patients who do not have enough space at their homes for isolating themselves.

“The V-CCC is being run by the Village Committee headed by the Sarpanch in support of the staff from the nearest Primary Health Centre. The V-CCC enables to maintain physical distance from the patients for the family members to prevent the further spread of the disease in the villages", said Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna.

In East Godavari district, thousands of COVID-19 patients under home isolation have been shifted to the V-CCCs from their houses. The patients would be shifted to hospital only in the event of further treatment as per the recommendations of doctors.