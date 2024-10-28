Avoid illegal manufacture, storage and sales of firecrackers to prevent fire accidents, says DG Fire Services

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Response and Fire Services department was taking all measures to prevent fire mishaps during Deepavali festival.

The Fire, Police, Municipal and Revenue officials were conducting joint inspections to prevent illegal manufacture and sales of firecrackers, said Director General Fire Services Madireddy Pratap.

“Fire personnel working in 185 stations, along with 324 fire tenders in the State have been kept ready to prevent fire accidents during Deepavali festival. Leaves have been cancelled for all officers and staff, unless emergency, in the run up to the festival,” the DG told The Hindu on Monday (October 29).

The Director General of Fire Services appealed to the traders not to store raw material (used to prepare firecrackers), fuel and crackers unauthorisedly in residential areas and in public places. The Fire Services department is giving permission for cracker stalls in open places only with necessary precautionary measures. Sale of crackers in colonies and in congested places is strictly prohibited, the DG said.

He requested public to alert the Police and Fire officials by calling 100 or 101, if they notice any illegal fire manufacturing unit or the stalls. Extending Deepavali wishes, he appealed to the public to purchase quality crackers from licensed traders only.

He directed the manufacturers and traders to take precautionary measures in the cracker making units and at the stalls. Fire tenders and sand buckets should be kept ready near the cracker sale points, he said.

Giving the tips to avoid fire accidents, the DG asked the public not to transport crackers in buses and trains, light crackers in open places, wear cotton clothes, dispose of the burnt crackers properly and supervise children while celebrating the festival.

