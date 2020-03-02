Avoid friction over capital Bills, Yanamala tells govt.

GUNTUR

02 March 2020 23:15 IST

‘Ensure they do not find mention in Governor’s address’

TDP senior leader and leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has said that it is the responsibility of the government to ensure the contentious points relating to the scrapping of the Capital Region Development Authority(CRDA) and the decentralisation Bill, which were rejected by the Council, were not presented in the speech by the Governor before the start of the Budget session. Addressing reporters at the party national office here on Monday, Mr. Ramakrishnudu said since the government prepares the speech of the Governor, the onus of ensuring that these contentious issues are not included in the speech rests on it.

Stating that the both Bills were referred to the Select Committee by the Chairperson of Legislative Council, which also rejected them under Rule71, the former Finance Minister said the government was trying to bring back the Bills through the Governor’s address.

“We will again oppose any move to introduce the Bills, as we urge the government not to bring them again for discussion in the Assembly,” said Mr. Ramakrishnudu.

On the High Court striking down the Government Order on 59.85 % quota for for SCs/STs and BCs in local body elections, Mr. Ramakrishnudu said the government could seek a review of the judgment.