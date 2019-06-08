Andhra Pradesh

Avinash’s body reaches Vizag, funeral today

The mortal remains of Vizag-based techie Avinash Kuna (32), who drowned in Lake Hopatcong, New Jersey, USA, on June 1, reached the city by a late-night flight from Mumbai on Friday.

Sources in the family said that the funeral would be held on Saturday.

Avinash, along with seven of his friends, had gone to the lake on June 1 for a boating trip. He hired a pontoon boat for a ride and jumped into the lake for a swim, but was caught in the underwater weed and drowned.

Avinash was the only son of K. Janardhanamma and K. Venkateswara Rao, of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

Printable version | Jun 8, 2019 10:58:32 AM

