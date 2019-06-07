Avinash’s body likely to reach city soon

The mortal remains of techie Kuna Avinash (32), who drowned in Lake Hopatcong in New Jersey in the U.S. on June 1, will arrive here either on Friday night or Saturday morning.

Avinash had gone to study MS Computers in New Mexico State University in 2014 and settled there after landing a job as a software engineer in the UPS. He was residing in Parsippany.

He was the only son of Janardhanamma and Venkateswara Rao. Mr. Rao is employed in the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and is an active member of CITU.

Avinash had gone to the lake for boating along with seven other friends. He hired a pontoon for the ride. He jumped into the lake for a swim and was caught in the underwater weed and drowned.

Facebook page

Avinash’s friend in the U.S. created a Facebook page, ‘Go Fund Me’, to raise money to send the body to India and help the family financially.

Ch. Narasinga Rao of CITU said the body would be released from the medical examiner’s office in the U.S. on Friday morning and flown to Visakhapatnam on Friday night or Saturday morning.