Avinash Reddy leaves for Hyderabad, mother Y.S. Lakshmi discharged from Kurnool hospital

May 26, 2023 03:29 pm | Updated 03:29 pm IST - KURNOOL

Kadapa Member of Parliament Y.S. Avinash Reddy left for Hyderabad along with his mother Y.S. Lakshmi on May 26 morning after seven days, since she was admitted to Viswabharati Hospital in Kurnool.

The treating doctor Hitesh Reddy discharged her after releasing a medical bulletin that she needs to undergo an elective coronary procedure at a higher medical centre.

Also read: Vivekananda Reddy murder case: Avinash Reddy is being subjected to media trial, says Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

Meanwhile, Mr. Avinash Reddy’s anticipatory bail petition in the former minister Y.S. Vivekananda murder case is being heard by the Vacation Bench of Telangana High Court, where the MP’s counsel Umamaheswara Rao started the arguments.

Later Y.S. Sunitha’s, daughter of Vivekananda, senior counsel Ravichand argued on behalf of her and the Central Bureau of Investigation too filed a new affidavit. The order on this case is likely to be delivered by evening.

Mr. Avinash Reddy emerged out of the hospital on the seventh day after going inside the hospital along with his mother on May 19 for urgent treatment while shifting her from Pulivendula to Hyderabad. He along with Kurnool MLA Mohammed Abdul Hafeez Khan greeted the supporters and thanked them for being with the family throughout the seven-day stay at Kurnool.

The Kadapa MP was seen only once outside the hospital in the last seven days when Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s mother had come to the hospital for calling on the ailing Y.S. Lakshmi three days ago.

In another related development, the prime accused Yerra Gangireddy, who was given a release order by the Telangana High Court with effect from July 1, Supreme Court Vacation Bench has stayed the order on Friday.

The deadline for the CBI to conclude the investigation into the case is June 30.