Avinash Reddy continues to stay put at Kurnool hospital

May 22, 2023 06:26 am | Updated 06:27 am IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau

YSRCP MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy | Photo Credit: File Photo

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Kadapa Member of Parliament Y.S. Avinash Reddy, who had been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to appear before its office in Hyderabad at 11 a.m. on May 22 for questioning in the murder of former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, continued to stay put at the Viswabharathi Hospital in Kurnool on May 21 (Sunday), where his mother Y.S. Lakshmi was being treated for some cardiac problem.

As per the health bulletin issued by Hitesh Reddy, the doctor treating Ms. Lakshmi at the hospital, “the MP’s mother needs to be treated for her health condition in the ICU as her BP is low.”

Mr. Avinash Reddy had first skipped appearing before the CBI on May 16 and again on May 19.

