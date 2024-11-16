Aviation University, MRO facility to come up at Bhogapuram international airport: Union Minister

Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu promised that the Centre would take steps for the establishment of an Aviation University and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility near international airport being constructed at Bhogapuram of Vizianagaram district. He said that both the university and MRO would be set up with collaboration of private companies to ensure academic and job opportunities for the youngsters.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interaction with The Hindu, he said that the university would offer multiple courses with regard to aviation which had been growing steadily in the country. Currently, The Rajiv Gandhi National Aviation University at Amethi in Uttar Pradesh is the lone univerity is offering various courses to the students. It will be the second aviation university in the country, once it is established in Bhogapuram.

“Aviation sector has been witnessing a good annual growth. It can provide job opportunities for the youngsters if they are trained in related courses. That is why the government is keen on the establishment of the aviation university. Both Union and State governments will extend their support to the private academic institutions which come forward to establish the university in accordance with the guidelines of the government,” said Mr. Rammohan Naidu. He said that the government would take steps for the establishment of an exclusive MRO facility for planes although GMR Group would have its own MRO at Bhogapuram.

“MRO facilities would spur economic activity. India’s share in the MRO business needs to grow since the US and other countries have larger shares in the business,” said the Union Minister. He said that the Union government was keen to encourage more number of companies in operation of flights to ensure more efficiency in providing services to the air travellers. Mr. Rammohan Naidu promised to ensure better and new road connectivity between Vizianagaram and Bhogapuram.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.