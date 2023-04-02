Avera to add hi-tech features to its electric scooters, increase production

April 02, 2023 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Vijayawada-based electric two-wheeler brand Avera is going to raise its bar in tune with the booming electric vehicle (EV) market by introducing indigenously developed facial recognition and self-balancing technologies on their scooters in collaboration with European motorcycle manufacturer Frank Morini.

AVERA AI Mobility Private Limited (AAMPL) has entered into an MoU with the State government at the Global Investors Summit (GIS) held recently in Visakhapatnam to invest about ₹619 crore in a phased manner in the next five to seven years.

In partnership with Morini, AVERA has established the ‘Avera Research and Technology Centre’ at its manufacturing unit spread over 63 acres in the Chandana Economic Industrial Development Area, Nunna, AAMPL founder and CEO A. Venkata Ramana said.

In an interaction with The Hindu, Dr. Venkata Ramana said that motor production at the technology centre had already begun and talks with more investors from across the world were in the final stages.

“Avera aims to increase the EV production capacity to two lakh vehicles per annum in the next two years and it will go up to five lakh vehicles per annum in about four years from now,” he said.

The investment of ₹619 crore would be realised in four phases and in the first phase the technology centre had been established, he added.

About the unique features of Avera’s scooters, Dr. Ramana said Avera would introduce AI-based facial recognition technology developed by Facemap on their scooters. “It will be the first of its kind on electric scooters and will replace the physical lock system. We will also introduce self-balancing scooters soon,” he added.

The company will be providing job opportunities to about 500 people in the future.

Currently, AVERA’s manufacturing unit had a production capacity of 25,000 electric scooters in a year and so far 12,000 scooters were manufactured and sold, he said.

Among AVERA’s products is Vincero claimed as the fastest scooter in the segment with a top speed of 120 kmph and a range of 236 km.