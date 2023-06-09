HamberMenu
Avera signs MoU with NREDCAP for supply of electric vehicles

The company has set a target of delivering 7,000 electric scooters this financial year

June 09, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma
NREDCAP Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Ramana Reddy and Avera founder and CEO Venkata Ramana exchanging the MoU documents in Vijayawada on Friday.

NREDCAP Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Ramana Reddy and Avera founder and CEO Venkata Ramana exchanging the MoU documents in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Vijayawada-based electric vehicle manufacturer Avera has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP) to make the vehicle accessible to the government employees, thereby helping the government achieve its goal of ushering in green and sustainable transportation.

NREDCAP Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Ramana Reddy and Avera founder and CEO Venkata Ramana exchanged the MoU documents on June 9 (Friday).

“This partnership will help usher in green and sustainable energy in the State under the guidance of Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy,” said Mr. Ramana Reddy, adding that the Corporation was working on the expansion of charging infrastructure across the State.

“We are hopeful that our peformance-driven and affordable special edition scooters will provide the impetus to the electric vehicle revolution in Andhra Pradesh,” said Mr. Venkata Ramana.

Discount offer

As part of the partnership, Avera will start delivering electric vehicle models “Retrosa II’ and Retrosa Lite e’ from this month. To encourage customers, Avera is offering a direct discount of ₹10,000 and ₹5,000 on the respective models. It has set a target of delivering 7,000 electric scooters during this financial year.

This collaboration between Avera and the NREDCAP marks another significant milestone in the State’s transition towards a greener and sustainable transportation ecosystem.

