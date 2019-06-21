Avanthi suspects Naidu’shand in defection episode

Reacting to four TDP MPs — YS Chowdary, CM Ramesh, Garikapati Mohan Rao and TG Venkatesh — joining the BJP on Thursday, Tourism and Youth Advancement Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao (Avanthi Srinivas), said on Thursday that the entire episode may have been planned by TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Mr. Naidu cannot join hands with the BJP now and that is why he might have sent the MPs who were pillars of the TDP till the other day, Mr. Srinivas said.

Mr. Srinivas, who crossed over to the YSR Congress Party from the TDP just before the elections, said Mr. Naidu, realising that he cannot face Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy directly, might have chosen the back door method to get some help from the BJP leadership.

“We will discuss this political development at our party forum and devise a strategy to counter Mr. Naidu’s strategies,” he added.

It’s not fair: Bandaru

Meanwhile, former TDP MLA and senior leader Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy said it was unfortunate that four MPs had decided to leave the party at its hour of crisis.

“If they have any issues, they can approach the party leadership and get them sorted out. Their leaving the party is unfair,” he said.

It is premature for some senior leaders to presume that the TDP is finished. “This will send wrong signals and demoralise the cadre,” he said.

For self-gain: Gangula

In Kurnool, newly appointed YSRCP Whip in the Legislative Council, Gangula Prabhakar Reddy, termed the MPs’ defection a ‘ploy to save their wealth.’

Addressing reporters at the State guest house in the city, Mr. Reddy predicted more defections from the TDP into other parties. The possibility three of its MLCs joining the BJP could not be ruled out, he added.

The Legislative Council chairman must take strict action if such a situation arose, Mr. Prabhakar Reddy said.