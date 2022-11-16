Avanthi Institution of Pharmaceutical Sciences, on November 16 (Wednesday), entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Aquity Solutions, a medical documentation firm with branches in the US and India. According to the agreement, the latter would provide jobs for the students of the college.
About 20 students have been initially recruited for the firm’s new and ninth venture at Visakhapatnam as part of the MoU, said college Vice-principal V. Umashankar.
College Principal M.B.V. Raju and Aquity Solutions CEO Kashyap Joshi signed the agreement in the college in Cherukupalli of the Vizianagaram district. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Joshi said that medical documentation and digital scribe healthcare would continue to provide more jobs for Pharmacy students. He said that the students who are good at English would be able to shine in the field which offers decent salaries and a hassle-free work atmosphere.
Dr. Kashyap assured recruitment of more students soon for their new venture at Visakhapatnam. The company executive director B. Sharma, Vice President V. Suresh and Avanthi Group Director A. Chandrasekhar were present for the MoU signing.
