  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Avanthi Pharma college inks pact with medical documentation firm

November 16, 2022 07:19 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

K Srinivasa Rao
Representatives of Aquity Solutions and Avanthi Pharmacy college exchanging MoU papers in Cherukupalli of Vizianagaram district on Wednesday.

Representatives of Aquity Solutions and Avanthi Pharmacy college exchanging MoU papers in Cherukupalli of Vizianagaram district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Avanthi Institution of Pharmaceutical Sciences, on November 16 (Wednesday), entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Aquity Solutions, a medical documentation firm with branches in the US and India. According to the agreement, the latter would provide jobs for the students of the college.

About 20 students have been initially recruited for the firm’s new and ninth venture at Visakhapatnam as part of the MoU, said college Vice-principal V. Umashankar.

College Principal M.B.V. Raju and Aquity Solutions CEO Kashyap Joshi signed the agreement in the college in Cherukupalli of the Vizianagaram district. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Joshi said that medical documentation and digital scribe healthcare would continue to provide more jobs for Pharmacy students. He said that the students who are good at English would be able to shine in the field which offers decent salaries and a hassle-free work atmosphere.

Dr. Kashyap assured recruitment of more students soon for their new venture at Visakhapatnam. The company executive director B. Sharma, Vice President V. Suresh and Avanthi Group Director A. Chandrasekhar were present for the MoU signing.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.