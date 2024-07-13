ADVERTISEMENT

Avanthi engineering colleges get autonomous status

Published - July 13, 2024 07:55 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Avanthi group of colleges chairperson Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao cutting a cake at Cherukupalli in Vizianagaram district on the occasion of getting autonomous status.

Avanthi Institute of Engineering and Technology got the autonomous status from the University Grants Commission (UGC) for a period of 10 years, according to a press release from Avanthi Group of Colleges chairperson Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao.

He said that it was a great achievement for the institution which has been providing quality education at an affordable fee for the students. He said that another college located in Makavarapalem of Narsipatnam constituency also got the autonomous status along with Cherukupalli college. He said that the college management has been striving hard to achieve university status in the near future by focussing on improvement of infrastructure and campus placements.

