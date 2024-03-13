ADVERTISEMENT

Avanthi Engineering College gets NAAC A plus grade

March 13, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Avanthi Institute of Engineering and Technology got NAAC A Plus grade as the institution could meet the expectations and academic standards, according to a press release from the Principal B. Murali Krishna and Director A. Chandrasekhar. Mr. Muralikirshna on Wednesday said that only AIET located at Tagarapuvalasa in Vizianagaram -Visakhapatnam route was able to get ‘A+’ grade with 3.38 CGPA which was the highest CGPA among all engineering colleges located across the State.

NAAC team visited the college on February 27 and 28 and expressed satisfaction over the infrastructure in the institution to meet national academic standards. The college chairman Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao congratulated the Principal, Director, NAAC coordinator Gandi Satyanarayana for achieving the top grade for the institution.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US