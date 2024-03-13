Avanthi Engineering College gets NAAC A plus grade

March 13, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Avanthi Institute of Engineering and Technology got NAAC A Plus grade as the institution could meet the expectations and academic standards, according to a press release from the Principal B. Murali Krishna and Director A. Chandrasekhar. Mr. Muralikirshna on Wednesday said that only AIET located at Tagarapuvalasa in Vizianagaram -Visakhapatnam route was able to get ‘A+’ grade with 3.38 CGPA which was the highest CGPA among all engineering colleges located across the State.

NAAC team visited the college on February 27 and 28 and expressed satisfaction over the infrastructure in the institution to meet national academic standards. The college chairman Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao congratulated the Principal, Director, NAAC coordinator Gandi Satyanarayana for achieving the top grade for the institution.

