Avanapu couple resign from YSRCP

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) zonal youth wing in-charge, Avanapu Vikram, and his wife and District Cooperative Marketing Society (DCMS) Chairperson, Avanapu Bhavani, tendered their resignations to YSRCP, after the debacle of the ruling party in the district.

Mr. Vikram’s father, Avanapu Suribabu, was the first leader in Vizianagaram district to extend support to Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, when the latter took up ‘Odarpu Padayatra’, defying the Congress Party high command’s dictate.

Mr. Vikram’s father-in-law, Kalla Gowri Shankar, has been critical about the ‘misdeeds’ of Deputy Speaker Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy. Mr. Vikram is also unhappy as Mr. Swamy’s followers sidelined them from party activities.

