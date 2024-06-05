GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Avanapu couple resign from YSRCP

Published - June 05, 2024 07:01 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
YSRCP zonal youth wing in-charge Avanapu Vikram and his wife, DCMS Chairperson, Avanapu Bhavana, submitted their resignation to the party on Tuesday.

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) zonal youth wing in-charge, Avanapu Vikram, and his wife and District Cooperative Marketing Society (DCMS) Chairperson, Avanapu Bhavani, tendered their resignations to YSRCP, after the debacle of the ruling party in the district.

Mr. Vikram’s father, Avanapu Suribabu, was the first leader in Vizianagaram district to extend support to Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, when the latter took up ‘Odarpu Padayatra’, defying the Congress Party high command’s dictate.

Mr. Vikram’s father-in-law, Kalla Gowri Shankar, has been critical about the ‘misdeeds’ of Deputy Speaker Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy. Mr. Vikram is also unhappy as Mr. Swamy’s followers sidelined them from party activities.

