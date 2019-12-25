Avail services of experts in medical camps, MLA urges people

Chittoor MLA Arani Srinivasulu on Wednesday inaugurated a mega medical camp on the premises of Sri Bullet Srinivasan Charitable and Educational Trust here, and sought the public to utilise such events and avail the services of the medical experts. As many as 1,560 people from Chittoor municipal corporation and surrounding villages were registered in the camp. Senior medical and paramedical faculty from the Apollo Hospitals of Aragonda and Chittoor had conducted the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that late Bullet Srinivasan was known for his philanthropy for over four decades in Chittoor town, while his son T.G. Suresh had been continuing the legacy of his father since two decades. Mr. Srinivasulu said that the trust had so far extended scholarships to thousands of students pursuing higher education, apart from providing assistance to patients with life-threatening diseases.

YSR Congress Party leader and National Backward Classes Forum core committee chairman T.G. Suresh alias Bullet Suresh said that during the last two decades, the trust had conducted a series of medical camps and blood donation camps involving college students and youth in a big way.

Later, the camp organisers had distributed medicines to the patients diagnosed with various ailments, besides making referrals for advanced treatment for those with chronic ailments.

Chittoor Urban Development Authority (CHUDA) chairman Purushottam Reddy, former municipal chairman Bhaskar, students and youth were present at the medical camp.