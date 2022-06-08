Avail of bank loans, but repay promptly, Collector tells entrepreneurs

About 400 applicants provided ₹150 crore at credit outreach campaign

About 400 applicants provided ₹150 crore at credit outreach campaign

District Collector A. Suryakumari on Wednesday urged entrepreneurs to make use of the loans being provided by the banks purposefully, which would improve their credibility and make them eligible for additional credit facility.

Ms. Suryakumari was speaking at the credit outreach campaign organised here by the State Bank of India (SBI), the lead bank for the district, and other banks.

She said that such campaigns would help entrepreneurs select the right bank for their credit needs. She, however, stressed the need to repay loans in time so as to be eligible for more credit.

Vizianagaram Lead Bank manager M. Srinivasa Rao said 400 applicants were provided loans of ₹150 crore as part of the campaign.

SBI Regional Manager Vijaya Subramanyam, Union Bank Regional Manager Sudhakara Rao, Canara Bank Regional Manager Vijaya Sri, and CEO of Vizianagaram District Cooperative Central Bank Jagannadhara Rao were present.

Earlier, DRDA Project Director Kalyana Chakravarthi and Viziangaram District Industrial Center General Manager Paparao spoke.