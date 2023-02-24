ADVERTISEMENT

Autorickshaw drivers complain about ‘harassment’ by traffic police to Lokesh

February 24, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The traffic police are imposing fines at their will even as there is no violation of rules, alleges TDP national general secretary

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh taking a selfie with autorickshaw drivers during his Yuva Galam walkathon in Tirupati on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Autorickshaw drivers poured out their woes to Telugu Desam Party national general secretary N. Lokesh during an interaction programme organised as a part of the latter’s Yuva Galam walkathon here on February 24 (Friday). The drivers alleged harassment by the traffic police in the form of excessive challans ‘on the pretext of violation of rules’.

Many drivers rued that their names were deleted from the beneficiary list of ‘Vahana Mitra’ scheme if their power bills crossed the fixed limit. “Fines are being imposed for silly reasons. Autorickshaw drivers are subjected to harassment. Women drivers have no separate stand in Tirupati,” a group of drivers complained.

Mr. Lokesh concurred with their view that the government had set targets for the traffic police when it comes to collection of fines. “The traffic police are imposing fines at their will even as there is no violation of rules. Former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had never set such targets for the traffic police,” Mr. Lokesh said, promising motor vehicle insurance and other benefits to the autorickshaw drivers, if the TDP was voted to power.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Lokesh gifted a new autorickshaw to Hamid Pasha, whose vehicle was allegedly seized by the police. The TDP leader also promised to supply of electric autos on subsidy.

In the evening, Mr. Lokesh interacted with the youth as part of the ‘Hello Lokesh’ programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US