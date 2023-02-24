HamberMenu
Autorickshaw drivers complain about ‘harassment’ by traffic police to Lokesh

The traffic police are imposing fines at their will even as there is no violation of rules, alleges TDP national general secretary

February 24, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh taking a selfie with autorickshaw drivers during his Yuva Galam walkathon in Tirupati on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Autorickshaw drivers poured out their woes to Telugu Desam Party national general secretary N. Lokesh during an interaction programme organised as a part of the latter’s Yuva Galam walkathon here on February 24 (Friday). The drivers alleged harassment by the traffic police in the form of excessive challans ‘on the pretext of violation of rules’.

Many drivers rued that their names were deleted from the beneficiary list of ‘Vahana Mitra’ scheme if their power bills crossed the fixed limit. “Fines are being imposed for silly reasons. Autorickshaw drivers are subjected to harassment. Women drivers have no separate stand in Tirupati,” a group of drivers complained.

Mr. Lokesh concurred with their view that the government had set targets for the traffic police when it comes to collection of fines. “The traffic police are imposing fines at their will even as there is no violation of rules. Former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had never set such targets for the traffic police,” Mr. Lokesh said, promising motor vehicle insurance and other benefits to the autorickshaw drivers, if the TDP was voted to power.

Mr. Lokesh gifted a new autorickshaw to Hamid Pasha, whose vehicle was allegedly seized by the police. The TDP leader also promised to supply of electric autos on subsidy.

In the evening, Mr. Lokesh interacted with the youth as part of the ‘Hello Lokesh’ programme.

